KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library and UNK History Department welcome you to the Brown Bag lunch series noon to 1 p.m. June 14.

University Archivist and Digital Repository Manager Associate Professor Laurinda Weisse will present on Nebraska’s rural schools.

In 1917, Nebraska had 7,000 one-room schoolhouses. By 1984 in Nebraska the number of school districts offering only elementary education was down to 666. Several more recent rounds of consolidation have further reduced that number.

Drawing upon materials from the Country School Legacy project and other materials available in the UNK Archives, Weisse highlights rural education in Nebraska before 1980.

The Brown Bag lunch series is free and open to the public, so bring your lunch and learn! This collaborative program is presented by UNK History Department and the Kearney Public Library. Mark your calendars for this ongoing series on July 12.