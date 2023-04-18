KEARNEY — Some Bright Futures Preschool families will be the recipients of a “Baby Shower in a Box."

Kathy Davis started “A Baby Shower in a Box” as a way to give to families that need assistance. She gets donations from family, friends and her church to fill boxes with gifts for new parents. The boxes may include diapers, wipes, shampoo, towels, washcloths, baby blankets, socks, beanies, onesies, sleepers, books, plug in outlet covers and a handmade quilt.

Davis will be at Bright Futures Preschool at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to deliver eight “Baby Shower in a Box” donations. Davis said that the public is welcome to become part of her mission by donating to her Amazon Registry or by donating through Zelle, Venmo or PayPal.

“The donation of the "Baby Shower in a Box" is a wonderful gift for our pregnant or new mothers in our program,” said Megan Schmidt, Bright Futures principal. “The items are a much-needed support for these families as they begin parenthood. We are excited to continue this partnership and appreciate their generosity.”