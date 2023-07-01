HOLDREGE — The driver of a vehicle that collided a tanker trailer Thursday morning escaped with minor injuries, according to Deputy Jared Nedrig of the Phelps County Sheriff's Department.

Nedrig reported the two-vehicle accident occurred about 8:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 6 & 34 near W Road. Masen Decent of Holdrege was westbound on Highway 6 & 34. An eastbound semi tractor pulling an empty tanker was driven by Tyler Davenport of Overton.

The Decent vehicle crossed the centerline and entered into the eastbound lane where it collided with the rear driver’s side portion of Davenport's trailer.

The sheriff's report said the Decent vehicle continued through the eastbound lane before entering the south ditch and coming to rest on a railroad embankment. Decent was transported by the Holdrege emergency unit with face and ankle pain. He was issued a citation for traffic violations. Davenport reported no injuries, but his vehicle sustained major damage. Davenport's trailer also received major damage.