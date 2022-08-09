 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boss Lift copter flight in Kearney to teach about missions for Guard, Reserve

Boeing CH-47 Chinook

CH-47 Chinook helicopters stationed in Grand Island are a familiar sight in south-central Nebraska. Wednesday employers of National Guard and Army Reservists will fly aboard a Chinook in a Boss Lift to learn about the missions of the citizen soldiers working for them.

KEARNEY — Representatives of businesses that employ members of the Nebraska National Guard or Army Reserve will take a helicopter ride around south-central Nebraska Wednesday morning.

Approximately 28-30 area employers of members of the reserve component will assemble at 9 a.m. at the National Guard’s Readiness Center near Kearney Regional Airport, said Garth Scism of the Employer Support for Guard and Reserve group.

Wednesday’s Boss Lift will be a show of appreciation and effort, and it will also educate area employers about the important missions their employees are performing as members of the Guard and Reserve.

The employers will receive a continental breakfast followed by a briefing and then board a Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter for a one-hour ride around south-central Nebraska, Scism said.

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is the lead U.S. Defense Department program promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and their National Guard and Reserve employees.

More information about ESGR is available at 800-336-4590, Option 1, or email: OSD.USERRA@mail.mil.

