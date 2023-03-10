“Our Reading Marathon is an opportunity for our staff to highlight the importance and value of reading with our kids! We use the whole day at school to remind kids why reading is fun and encourage them to pick up a book,” said Park Principal Chance Waggoner in a press release. To begin the day, students arrived at school dressed as a character from a book. After kicking off the marathon, the students lined up to parade through the school’s gym for the costume contest. Following the parade, students were able to read and play games together, and take part in “Drop Everything and Read.” No matter where they were in the school – the gym, library, classroom, hallway – everyone would stop to read. There were also opportunities to take part in a Story Book Walk, exchange used books and make crafts. In addition, the school participated in a fundraiser to bring a children’s book author to speak at Park next year.