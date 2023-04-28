KEARNEY — One of the largest factories of its kind in the United States was the star of the show today as more than 150 representatives of automotive aftermarket businesses talked shop at BluePrint Manufacturing in east Kearney.

BluePrint founder Norris Marshall hosted the gathering of Specialty Equipment Market Association members. Last year Marshall was elected to the SEMA Board of Directors. He said in his campaign that he wished to give back to SEMA because the organization had contributed so much to his success.

”If I’m elected to the SEMA Board, we’re going to end up doing some things that people will tell us, ‘You just can’t do that.’ But we will do it because that’s just the way I’m wired,” Marshall said during his campaign.

Marshall’s father was a hot rodder in the 1950s and piqued his son’s interest in cars and their engines. In 1982 Norris Marshall opened a small 4-man machine shop and rebuilt engines from locally-owned vehicles.

Later he learned about an operation in Kansas with more than 300 workers and expanded to rebuild engines on a much larger scale.

However, as technological advancements made engines last longer, the demand for rebuilt engines shrank dramatically. With the rebuilding industry faltering, Marshall launched BluePrint Engines. Rather than turning out rebuilt or modified engines, the new business built new engines from the crankshaft up.

Marshall and his Kearney factory also capitalized on a truck manufacturer’s decision to discontinue building large 8-liter engines. BluePrint’s sister company was born.

The large displacement powerplants manufactured by Origin Engines give new truck buyers the option of swapping underpowered smaller engines in favor of the Origin 8-liter engine for more power and reliability.

Thursday night the SEMA group dined at Kearney’s Classic Car Collection. Today members gathered at the BluePrint plant for a day of trading technological info on performance engine manufacturing. The day included tours of the BluePrint plant, where every new performance engine is dyno tested for horsepower before being crated and shipped to its owner.

The SEMA organization represents the $44.6 billion per year automotive aftermarket.

BluePrint has grown into a major player in that market and produces hundreds of performance engines each week. A large share of BluePrint’s customers are hobbyists wanting to equip their vehicles with powerful, dyno-tested engines that don’t break the bank.