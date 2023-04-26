KEARNEY — BluePrint Engines will be hosting the National Automotive Engine Rebuilders Association for their regional conference on Friday at their factory.

More than 125 attendees from across the country will be visiting Kearney to hear and learn from automotive industry professionals.

As an added event for the conference, BluePrint Engines is hosting a dinner the evening before at the Kearney Classic Car Collection. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to socialize and network prior to the following day’s events.

Norris Marshall, founder and CEO of BluePrint Engines, has been a member of AERA for more than 40 years.

When asked about hosting the event he stated, “Being a long-term member of AERA, these are the folks with whom I started my business. I am thrilled to be hosting this conference and welcoming so many people from the industry to our town. After 40 years of learning and growing, we are happy to share some keys to success.”

Along with other presentations, BluePrint Engines’ engineering staff will be speaking on the step-by-step process of designing and manufacturing crate engines, and a hands-on review and tour of machining a small block engine from a raw casting to completion.