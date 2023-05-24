KEARNEY — Tri-City BMX will host a gathering of some of the best dirt racers in the Midwest next month.

Each of the 100 to 150 riders who will compete June 9-11 at Kearney’s BMX track will be pedaling to advance from the races in Kearney to the ultimate BMX competition, the Gold Cup Finals in September in East Moline, Illinois.

Other Midwest regional races are planned in Des Moines, Iowa, and Aberdeen, South Dakota.

“We’ll pull riders from all the regional states,” said Josh Osterhoudt, who will be among Kearney-area riders fighting on June 9-11 for a spot in the Gold Cup Finals.

Osterhoudt said BMX racing has grown in popularity because of the fierce competition and the competitors' spectacular abilities. BMX racers as young as age 3 will compete in the June 9-11 regionals.

Members of USA BMX can register at the track or online at tricitybmx.net or email for more information at tricitybmx1713@gmail.com.