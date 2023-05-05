BERTRAND — In May 2022, there hadn’t been a new house constructed in the community of Bertrand since 2008.

After South Central Economic Development District performed a housing survey in 2022, it became apparent to community members that something needed to be done to address the lack of available housing in their community.

Bertrand residents formed Bertrand Community Builders in August 2022. The organization's mission statement is to make investments in the Bertrand area which will be beneficial both to the membership and to the Bertrand area as a whole.

“That was another driving force that people were looking for adequate housing in that community,” said Beverly Hansen, a Bertrand resident and board member of BCB.

In order to be part of BCB, investors must provide an initial investment of $1,000 followed by a $100 monthly payment. The group set a goal to have 50 investors, and they currently have 64 residents involved in the organization.

The organization was able to acquire two properties at 213 Minor Ave. and 402 Knight St. Members of the group poured in over 300 volunteer hours to gut the dilapidated house at 402 Knight St.

“To help with the costs, the members of the investment company have done a lot of volunteer work. Volunteers did all of the demolition for the small home. ... We have had four work days, and some individuals have devoted a lot of personal time other than the group work days for doing small projects in the house and helping. We’ve cleaned up the yard. It’s just unbelievable,” Hansen said.

BCB reached out to local contractors to renovate the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, and it is expected to be finished by the end of the month. They plan to place it on the market as soon as possible.

The home on Minor Avenue had been identified by the Village of Bertrand as a nuisance property, and BCB received a grant for the abatement and demolition of the home. Architect and former Bertrand resident Zeb Lund teaches an architecture class at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He asked if his students could create designs for the new home on Minor Ave. The class submitted six different plans, and BCB has selected the final design. The new construction will feature two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and an unfinished basement.

As the group wraps up work on their initial project and begins on the next one, Hansen is hopeful that this will be the pattern for years to come.

“The long-range goal is to keep Bertrand progressive and thriving and to not limit it just to housing, but to attract new businesses or help people, new businesses and entrepreneurs get started as well as other community projects that may come up," she said. "It may not be a construction or new business, but should there be something for the school or for the community as a whole that we would have funding available to assist in community-based projects."