Bertrand man in critical condition after semi hits pickup

BERTRAND – A Bertrand man is in critical condition after his pickup was struck by a semi-trailer truck Tuesday near Bertrand.

At 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, a pickup driven by Frank Snyder of Bertrand was stopped at a stop sign southbound on A Road, located one mile east of Bertrand. When Snyder went to cross Highway 23, his vehicle was hit by an eastbound semi-trailer truck driven by a Cozad man, according to a press release from the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bertrand Emergency unit transported Snyder to Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. He was later transported by AirCare to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. He was in critical condition Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported by the semi driver.

FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Ashley Bebensee shares her memorable stories from 2022

The most memorable stories from any year are the tales of people, or animals, who leave a positive impact on those around them. In 2022, it was heartwarming when volunteers from across the country came to Pioneer Village in Minden to breathe life back into the small-town museum. Also memorable was when the residents of Bertrand rallied behind a local family after a tragic car accident critically injured their son. 

Animals will always make it to the top of any of my lists, so I couldn't help but include the story of a senior dog who was reunited with her owners after 10 years apart and a mini therapy horse who is making a difference for people of all ages.

These are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022. 

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

