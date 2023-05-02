KEARNEY — Technology for better animal care is in the plans for Hilltop Pet Clinic, which is moving to a new location this summer under new owners Brandon and Paola Beebout.

The Beebouts purchased Hilltop Pet Clinic in September 2020 from longtime owner Roger Neil, who opened the clinic in May 1977.

Currently, the Beebouts are remodeling their future facilities at 2907 W. 37th St. in northwest Kearney. The 6,700-square-foot building will accommodate expanded services and staff. The parking lot also is being expanded.

When the move is complete, the clinic’s name will change from Hilltop to Beebout Veterinary Medical Center to reflect the expanded services to be offered to clients in Kearney and surrounding areas.

Brandon Beebout is pursuing a pilot’s license so that he can extend his veterinary services across all of Nebraska.

He said last week that Beebout Veterinary Medical Center will feature a state-of-the-art orthopedic surgery suite as well as an underwater treadmill. According to a press release, the technology will add to the physical rehabilitation department that already features stance analyzer, laser therapy, cold compression therapy and regenerative medicine in the form of platelet-rich plasma and stem cell therapy.

“Currently, such treatment options are limited in the state of Nebraska outside of Lincoln and Omaha,” Beebout said. “We believe it’s important to offer these expanded services to Kearney and surrounding rural areas.”

Beebout Veterinary Medical Center’s medical team consists of four veterinarians who offer their individual expertise. In addition to Drs. Brandon and Paola Beebout, other veterinarians are Brad Adrian and Maria Beck.

Currently, Hilltop employs four veterinary techs. That number will expand to six or seven at the new facility, Beebout said.

Brandon Beebout originally is from Ainsworth in north-central Nebraska. He earned his biology degree in 2010 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and worked at Hilltop under Roger Neil during his undergraduate tenure. Beebout’s dream of returning to Kearney to practice at Hilltop Pet Clinic was realized in 2017.

He met his future wife at vet school, and they made stops in Baton Rouge, San Diego and Denver before returning to Nebraska.

Paola Beebout is from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. She earned her undergraduate degree in animal science from Cornell University prior to veterinary school.

“Dr. Paola is bilingual, which brings an added benefit for our Spanish-speaking clientele,” said a press release. The couple’s son, Mateo, was born in November 2022.

Beebout Veterinary Medical Center's new location will be 2 miles from Happy Tails Pet Lodge and Grooming at 6920 30th Ave., which is also owned and operated by the Beebouts.

Brandon Beebout is familiar to many in the Kearney area because he is The Pet Doctor on NTV’s “Good Morning Nebraska” on Monday mornings.