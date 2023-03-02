KEARNEY – In a workshop organized by Buffalo County Community Partners and the Center for Rural Affairs, participants will learn how to become local food leaders in their communities.

Several topics critical in developing successful community food systems will be covered, including food systems, equity and personal values, leadership styles and evaluation, action plans, and professional development, organizers said in a release.

The workshop will focus on understanding how food systems are connected across communities and how to identify food system sectors and assets.

The workshop also will give participants an opportunity to network, according to a press release.

Stipends of $240 are available for attendees. Space is limited. Cost is free. Lunch will be provided.

The workshop is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 10 in the Buffalo County Community Partners Office, 1755 Prairie View Place in Kearney.

Registration is required by Tuesday. For help with questions/assistance, call Anna Johnson at annaj@cfra.org or 402-687-2100 ext. 1027, or call Martha Marfileño at 308-865-2284, or email wellness@bcchp.org.

Hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs and Buffalo County Community Partners, the event is funded by a food security innovation grant from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask or maintain social distance. Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are asked to either take a self-administered COVID-19 test (with a negative result) prior to leaving for the event or mask and maintain distance while at the event. Anyone feeling ill in any way is asked to refrain from attending.