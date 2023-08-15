LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reminds residents to avoid wild animals including bats and to vaccinate pets.

Nebraskans need to be aware of the risk of getting rabies from wild animals, especially bats.

Nine animals have tested positive for rabies so far this year. Eight of them were bats.

“Bats are responsible for carrying much of the rabies virus in Nebraska,” said Dr. Bryan Buss, state public health veterinarian for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

“We’ll soon be into the peak time of the year for bat activity. People should be cautious around bats and other wild animals, like skunks, which are another common rabies carrier in our state,” Buss said.

In addition to bats and skunks, other wildlife such as foxes, coyotes and raccoons can have rabies and transmit it to people.

Rabies is caused by a virus that affects the nervous system and is transmitted by the bite of an infected animal or if saliva from a rabid animal gets directly into an open wound or a person’s eyes, nose or mouth.

Rabies is generally fatal without preventive treatment.

Help prevent the spread of rabies by following these tips:

Be a responsible animal owner. Work with your local veterinarian to keep vaccinations up-to-date for all dogs, cats, ferrets and other animals you own that can be vaccinated for rabies.

Seek immediate veterinary assistance for your pet if it’s bitten by a wild or stray animal or if exposed to a bat.

Call your local animal control agency about removing stray animals in your neighborhood.

Do not touch, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick, wild animals to health. Call animal control or an animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to reduce the risk of bites and contact with rabid animals.

Maintain homes and other buildings so bats can’t get inside.

If a bat is in your house, don’t let it outside until you talk to animal control or public health officials.

If you have been bitten or wake up and find a bat in your room, you should try to safely capture the bat and have it tested. The same precautions should be used if you see a bat in a room with an unattended child.

If you or a family member has been in close proximity to, had direct contact with, or been bitten by a bat, consult your doctor or local health department for assistance to determine if you might have been exposed to rabies and need preventive treatment.

People might know when they’ve been bitten by a bat, but its small teeth can make a bite mark difficult to find. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Try to safely capture the bat or call animal control and have the bat tested.

Rabies cases in Nebraska

2023 –9 positive cases to date (8 bats and 1 dog)

2022 – 21 cases (16 bats, 3 skunks, 1 cat, and 1 horse)

2021 – 30 cases (26 bats, 1 skunk, 1 cat, 1 dog, and 1 bovine)

2020 – 25 cases (21 bats, 3 skunks, and 1 horse)

No human cases of rabies have occurred among Nebraskans since the 1920s.