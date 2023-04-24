Choosing a baby name is one of the first — and most difficult — decisions new parents have to make. After all, the decision lasts a lifetime, and there are so many options ranging from trendy to timeless, according to a press release.

Names.org today released the most popular baby names in Nebraska in 2023 based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website.

For boys, Henry ranks No. 1 followed by Oliver and Liam. Leo is a new name in the top 10 this year.

Six of Nebraska’s top 10 boy’s names are also on the national top 10 list. The four names unique to Nebraska are Brooks, Leo, Jack and Owen.

For girls, Olivia, Charlotte and Amelia top the list. Hazel is a new name in the top 10 this year.

Six of Nebraska’s top 10 girl’s names are also on the national top 10 list. The four names unique to Nebraska are Eleanor, Harper, Nora and Hazel.

10 most popular names for boys in Nebraska in 2023:

1. Henry

2. Oliver

3. Liam

4. Theodore

5. Brooks

6. William

7. Leo

8. Jack

9. Owen

10. Noah

10 most popular names for girls in Nebraska in 2023:

1. Olivia

2. Charlotte

3. Amelia

4. Eleanor

5. Evelyn

6. Harper

7. Ava

8. Nora

9. Emma

10. Hazel

Visit the full report to see the top 50 names.