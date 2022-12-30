At $81K, Goodfellows 2022 drive sets record

Watch as we see the behind the scenes of different Giving Destinations.
KEARNEY — Counting today’s donations of $1,708, the tally of the 2022 Kearney Goodfellows drive now stands at $80,748.
That number is $334 more than the previous Goodfellows record of 2014 when donors gave $80,414.
The Goodfellows 2022 drive is finished. Any additional gifts will be deposited and will be announced when the 2023 drive is launched.
Previous 10 Goodfellows drives
Generous donors have benefited Goodfellows during recent years. Totals from the 10 most recent campaigns include:
2021: $73,452
2020: $70,419
2019: $68,535
2018: $65,593
2017: $64,654
2016: $67,045
2015: $73,920
2014: $80,414
2013: $75,317
2012: $74,538
Goodfellows donations help provide winter coats and warm clothing, school supplies and milk for needy kids. Donors also brighten Christmas for needy children in the Kearney area. Almost 1,300 children received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas Day this year.
Unless requested otherwise, all donations are published. Today’s donors are:
Al and Jan Baker, $100; Faithfull Rebekah Lodge 89, $25; Jerry and Heannie Hanson, $40; Sandra and Russell Smith, $100; Mark and Jennifer McBride, $100; Ruth Arp, $50.
Roeder Land and Cattle Co., $250; Johnson Imperial Home Co., $200; Stan Clouse and LaVon McLance, $50; Doug and Toni Meyers, $41; Diane Longo, $52; Michael Kearney, $52; anonymous, $200; Claude and Nancy Badura, $100; CMS Cos., $250; Dr. Larry Peterson, $100 in honor of Sherri Peterson.
PHOTOS: Give Where You Live in Kearney
Give Where You Live: 24 hours of donations
2022 Give Where You Live
Nadia Saadi, board member, with Denise Zwiener, executive director, at Buffalo County Community Partners.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA photos, KEARNEY HUB
2022 Give Where You Live
Erin and her son Isaac posing with Santa Claus at Crane River Theater Giving Destination.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB
2022 Give Where You Live
Crane River Theater as of 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 had raised $32,626.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB
2022 Give Where You Live
Dr. Carol Renner announces the winner of one of many raffles held at Kitts Kitchen & Coffee during Give Where You Live.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB
2022 Give Where You Live
Founder Joni Fitzpatrick and co-founder Heather Bennet posing for a photo at the K-9 Freekz Rescue Giving Destination.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB
2022 Give Where You Live
As of 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, K-9 Freekz Rescue had raised $29,229.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB
2022 Give Where You Live
As of 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, Kearney Area Children’s Museum had raised $10,203.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB
2022 Give Where You Live
Kelly, middle, and Manny, left, participating in Kearney Area Children’s Museum scavenger hunt with their child.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB
2022 Give Where You Live
Carter Siebke, director at Kearney Therapeutic Horseback Riding Program, shows their horse to Teegan Parker, a student from Hanny Arram Center for Success.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB
2022 Give Where You Live
Carter Siebke, director at Kearney Therapeutic Horseback Riding Program, shows their horse to Braedyn Raear, a student from Hanny Arram Center for Success.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB
2022 Give Where You Live
Coffee gift cards and holiday cookie boxes were awarded every 10 minutes during happy hour at Kitts Kitchen & Coffee during this year’s Give Where You Live fundraising event.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB
2022 Give Where You Live
People gathering up for the next raffle draw.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB
2022 Give Where You Live
Crane River Theater hosted a meet and greet with Santa Claus.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB
2022 Give Where You Live
As of 9:00 p.m., Dec. 1, Kearney Therapeutic Horseback Riding had raised $7,788.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB
