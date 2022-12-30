At $81K, Goodfellows 2022 drive sets record

KEARNEY — Counting today’s donations of $1,708, the tally of the 2022 Kearney Goodfellows drive now stands at $80,748.

That number is $334 more than the previous Goodfellows record of 2014 when donors gave $80,414.

The Goodfellows 2022 drive is finished. Any additional gifts will be deposited and will be announced when the 2023 drive is launched.

Previous 10 Goodfellows drives Generous donors have benefited Goodfellows during recent years. Totals from the 10 most recent campaigns include: 2021: $73,452 2020: $70,419 2019: $68,535 2018: $65,593 2017: $64,654 2016: $67,045 2015: $73,920 2014: $80,414 2013: $75,317 2012: $74,538

Goodfellows donations help provide winter coats and warm clothing, school supplies and milk for needy kids. Donors also brighten Christmas for needy children in the Kearney area. Almost 1,300 children received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas Day this year.

Unless requested otherwise, all donations are published. Today’s donors are:

Al and Jan Baker, $100; Faithfull Rebekah Lodge 89, $25; Jerry and Heannie Hanson, $40; Sandra and Russell Smith, $100; Mark and Jennifer McBride, $100; Ruth Arp, $50.

Roeder Land and Cattle Co., $250; Johnson Imperial Home Co., $200; Stan Clouse and LaVon McLance, $50; Doug and Toni Meyers, $41; Diane Longo, $52; Michael Kearney, $52; anonymous, $200; Claude and Nancy Badura, $100; CMS Cos., $250; Dr. Larry Peterson, $100 in honor of Sherri Peterson.

