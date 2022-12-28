At $79K, Kearney Goodfellows' drive ranks second largest in history

KEARNEY – Counting Tuesday’s donations of $1,904, the tally of the 2022 Kearney Goodfellows drive now stands at $79,039.

That number exceeds the 2021 drive by $5,587, and it ranks the 2022 drive as the second largest in Kearney Goodfellows history.

The organization’s largest drive was $80,414 in 2014. This year’s drive is within $1,375 of equaling that drive.

Donations to this year’s drive will be accepted through Jan. 1, 2023.

10-year history of Goodfellows drives Generous donors have benefited Goodfellows during recent years. Totals from the 10 most recent campaigns include: 2021: $73,452 2020: $70,419 2019: $68,535 2018: $65,593 2017: $64,654 2016: $67,045 2015: $73,920 2014: $80,414 2013: $75,317 2012: $74,538

Goodfellows uses donations to help provide winter coats and warm clothing, school supplies and milk for needy kids. Donors also brighten Christmas for needy children in the Kearney area. Almost 1,200 children and more than 400 families received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas.

Donations to Goodfellows will be accepted through the holidays. There are several ways to donate:

Drop off – Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.

Mail – Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848.

Online – Visit the Goodfellows website at goodfellows.cc.

Unless requested otherwise, all donations are published. There are 36 donors in today’s list:

Joyce Davia, $300; Gene and Kristi Svec, $500; Kearney Dawn Rotary Club, $800; Terry and Dianne Elliott, $50; Robert and Cynthia Grabenstein, $50; Dennis Nelson and Marsha Nelson, $250; Bruce and Leanne Elder, $100; Lean and Ardy Brandt, $100; Kearney Eye Institute, $500; Jodi Parsons DBA Nail Illusion, $50; Frank Williams IV O.D. and Beverly Williams, $100; Butler Cat, $250; Denise Capek, $500 in memory of longtime Goodfellows Keith and Kent King.

Brenda and Jim King, $103 in memory of Keith and Betty King; Hunter King and Beau Dyer, $52 in memory of Judi Dyer; Central Nebraska Auto Club, $650; Darrel and Katherine Weis, $100; anonymous, $50; Polly Luther, $500; Brad Kernick, $100; Donald and Judith Niemann, $100; Bill O’Meara, Zack, Bridget, Oliver and Knox Volquardsen, $300.