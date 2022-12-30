 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

At $79K, Goodfellows just $510 short of record

  • 0

Watch as we see the behind the scenes of different Giving Destinations.

KEARNEY — Counting Thursday’s donations of $865, the tally of the 2022 Kearney Goodfellows drive now stands at $79,904.

That number is just $510 less than the all-time Goodfellows record of 2014 when donors gave $80,414.

Goodfellows donations help provide winter coats and warm clothing, school supplies and milk for needy kids. Donors also brighten Christmas for needy children in the Kearney area. Almost 1,300 children received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas Day this year.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

There are several ways to donate to Goodfellows:

  • Drop off — Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.
  • Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848.
  • Online — Visit the Goodfellows website at goodfellows.cc.
Goodfellows 22 logo

Goodfellows 2022 logo

Donations to this year’s drive will be accepted through Jan. 1, 2023.

Unless requested otherwise, all donations are published. Today’s donors are: Al and Jan Baker, $100; Faithfull Rebekah Lodge 89, $25; Jerry and Heannie Hanson, $40; Sandra and Russell Smith, $100; Mark and Jennifer McBride, $100; Ruth Arp, $50; Roeder Land and Cattle Co., $250; and, Johnson Imperial Home Co., $200.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers capture the moment a star is ripped apart by a black hole

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News