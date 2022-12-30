At $79K, Goodfellows just $510 short of record

KEARNEY — Counting Thursday’s donations of $865, the tally of the 2022 Kearney Goodfellows drive now stands at $79,904.

That number is just $510 less than the all-time Goodfellows record of 2014 when donors gave $80,414.

Top 10 Goodfellows drives Generous donors have benefited Goodfellows during recent years. Totals from the 10 most recent campaigns include: 2021: $73,452 2020: $70,419 2019: $68,535 2018: $65,593 2017: $64,654 2016: $67,045 2015: $73,920 2014: $80,414 2013: $75,317 2012: $74,538

Goodfellows donations help provide winter coats and warm clothing, school supplies and milk for needy kids. Donors also brighten Christmas for needy children in the Kearney area. Almost 1,300 children received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas Day this year.

There are several ways to donate to Goodfellows:

Drop off — Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.

Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848.

Online — Visit the Goodfellows website at goodfellows.cc.

Donations to this year’s drive will be accepted through Jan. 1, 2023.

Unless requested otherwise, all donations are published. Today’s donors are: Al and Jan Baker, $100; Faithfull Rebekah Lodge 89, $25; Jerry and Heannie Hanson, $40; Sandra and Russell Smith, $100; Mark and Jennifer McBride, $100; Ruth Arp, $50; Roeder Land and Cattle Co., $250; and, Johnson Imperial Home Co., $200.

