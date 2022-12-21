At $73.8K, Goodfellows drive exceeds 2021 tally

KEARNEY – Counting today’s donations of $7,468, the tally of the 2022 Kearney Goodfellows drive now stands at $73,835.

That number is $383 more than the total for last year’s drive, which ended with donations of $73,452

Donations to the 2022 drive will be used to brighten Christmas for needy children in the Kearney area. Goodfellows donors also help provide winter coats and warm clothing, school supplies and milk for needy kids. Last year 1,300 children received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas.

Volunteers are welcome to deliver gifts on Christmas morning. Volunteers will gather at the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, and deliveries will begin at 8 a.m.

Donations to Goodfellows will be accepted through the holidays. There are several ways to donate:

• Dropoff — Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.;

• Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848;

• Online — Visit the Goodfellows web site at goodfellows.cc

Unless requested otherwise, all donations are published. There are 36 donors in today’s list:

Julie Riese, $100 in memory of Julie Sorensen and Stacey Russell;

Michael Haberlan, $100; Jon and Triah Olson, $200; anonymous, $50; Frank and Pat Vasquez, $100; Mr. & Mrs. Ed Chandler, $100; Dean and Gaylene Aden, $200; Philip and Carlene Waldron, $300; Cory Kruse Insurance Agency, Inc., $100; Thelma Wise and Family, $100 in memory of Buzz Wise; Chris and Marlene Richardson, $150 in memory of W.D. “Bill” and Helen Richardson; Bob and Ann Young, $100; Jeffrey Johnson, Gary Erpelding Memorial Fund, $100.

Bill and Jeanne Ross, $200; Alan and Gail Kegley, $100; Stacy and Jeremy Hurt, $150; anonymous, $1,000; Roger and Cecelia Davis, $50; Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does #14, $25; Rick and Cindy Kucera, $250; Jack and Therese Horner, $100; Scott and Michele Howe, $100; Jerry and Joan Bendfeldt, $200; James and Charlene Howitt, $100 in honor of Robyn, Brad and Linda Fisher, $50.

Doris Whitacre, $40; anonymous, $2,000; Dennis and Cheryl Echtenkamp, $103; Jerry and Joyce Gloystein, $100; Titan Machinery Inc., $100; Exhaust Pros of Kearney, $100; Big Apple Fun Center, $100; NorthWestern Energy, $500; Remorc LLC Sam Oue and Catering, $100.