KEARNEY – A Beaver City man has been arrested in connection to fraudulent funds being used at multiple businesses in Kearney and Holdrege.

After receiving several reports of fraudulent $100 bills being passed to several local businesses, including Dollar General in Kearney, McDonald’s in Holdrege and Casey’s in Kearney and Holdrege, Kearney Police Department officers arrested Zachery Balsimo, 23, Tuesday in connection to both cases.

Balsimo has been charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of first-degree forgery, criminal possession of a transaction device, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – and attempted first-degree forgery. He is also charged in Phelps County Court with two charges of first-degree forgery. All charges are felonies.

Buffalo County Judge Gerald Jorgensen Jr. set Balsimo’s bond at $15,000 cash or surety. He is scheduled to appear March 8 in Buffalo County Court.

The arrest affidavits outline the case:

At 10:45 a.m. Jan. 31, a Holdrege Police Department officer responded to Casey’s General Store, 1206 Burlington St. in Holdrege, in regard to a fraudulent $100 bill. The officer identified the bill as counterfeit due to texture, lack of security strip and the counterfeit marker used by the store. The store clerk identified the suspect as Balsimo.

Shortly after, the HPD officer was dispatched to McDonald’s, 410 W. 4th Ave. in Holdrege, in regard to a counterfeit $100 bill. The suspect attempted to make a purchase through the drive-thru with a $100 bill. The bill was declined as it appeared to be counterfeit, and it was given back to the suspect. A Phelps County warrant was issued for Balsimo’s arrest for first-degree forgery.

A Kearney Police Department officer was dispatched at 1:31 p.m. Feb. 7 to Dollar General, 2730 W. 24th St. in Kearney, for a man attempting to pass a fake $100 bill. The officer was aware of reports of fraudulent $100 bills being passed to several local businesses. The cashier had received the bill from the suspect, and the store manager identified it as fraudulent. The suspect explained to the employees that he had received the money after buying a car, and he then left the store on foot, heading eastbound.

The store reported that they had received a fraudulent $100 bill on Feb. 2 that had the same serial number. The investigating officer confirmed the bank had recovered another fraudulent $100 bill with that serial number received by Olde Towne Alchemy in Kearney.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the KPD officer identified the suspect as a thin, white male wearing a black baseball cap, black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Also on Feb. 7, KPD was notified of a fake $100 bill being passed at Casey’s General Store, 2710 W. 24th St. in Kearney. The suspect successfully passed the bill and received $97 in change after making a small purchase. Surveillance footage showed a suspect matching the description of the suspect from Dollar General. The officer identified the man as Balsimo, who he recognized from previous law enforcement contacts.

At 6:12 p.m. Feb. 7, a KPD officer performed a traffic stop on a GMC Yukon with expired plates. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Balsimo. The officer confirmed that Balsimo had an active Phelps County warrant for first-degree forgery. Balsimo was placed under arrest. A backpack belonging to Balsimo was recovered and held a pipe containing a white crystal-like substance that was later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

The arresting officer also located multiple $100 bills in the backpack with matching serial numbers to the other counterfeit bills. The officer found three checks that had been reported stolen to the Custer County Sheriff’s Department. Two of the checks were blank, and one was written for $200 to Balsimo. The owner of the checks confirmed that the checks were from the stolen checkbook, and she had not written any checks to Balsimo.