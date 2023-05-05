Area high schools will honor graduating seniors with commencement ceremonies this weekend. The Kearney Hub's Excellence in Youth special section will feature full lists of graduating seniors and Outstanding Seniors from across the region. Find it in May 10's Kearney Hub and online at www.kearneyhub.com.
The following high schools will host commencement ceremonies this weekend:
Ansley Public School — 5 p.m. May 6, Ansley Public School gymnasium, 1124 Cameron St., Ansley.
Eustis-Farnam Public School — 11 a.m. May 6, Eustis Public Schools gymnasium, 504 N. Ingalls.
Litchfield Public School — 2 p.m. May 6, Litchfield gymnasium, 500 Main St., Litchfield.
Loomis Public School — 5 p.m. May 6, Loomis Public School, 101 Bryan St., Loomis.
Overton High School — 1:30 p.m. May 6, Overton High School gymnasium, 401 Seventh St., Overton.
Shelton High School — 3 p.m. May 6, Shelton High School gymnasium, 210 Ninth St., Shelton.
Southern Valley — 1 p.m. May 6, Southern Valley Schools gym, 43739 Highway 89, Oxford.
Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools — 2 p.m. May 6, Wilcox-Hildreth gym, 404 Sapp St., Wilcox.