HOLDREGE – Tegan Weaver originally joined the Phelps/Gosper County 4-H archery program because his older brother, Trey, was doing it.

But after almost eight years, Tegan, 15, has developed a passion for the sport.

“I don’t really have to think about it. It’s just something to do for fun,” said Tegan, a freshman at Holdrege High School.

For Tegan, archery provides him with a sense of calm, and he often shoots on his own at home and during hunting season. Tegan is one of more than 80 4-H members who take part in the six-week archery program that has taken place for 20 years each winter in Holdrege.

Lee Samuelson got involved with shooting sports in Phelps County when his kids were taking part in the 4-H activity. He is one of four certified shooting sports instructors, including Dale White, Russ Ostrander and Trey Ostrander, who spend six weeks in January and February teaching the program.

In order to give proper time and attention to each 4-H member, the men teach three sessions per night on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the Phelps County Agricultural Center in Holdrege. Each session has 10-12 participants ranging in age from eight to 18.

As kids begin arriving for their session, many bring their own bows to use during the practice. When it’s time to begin, the participants line up in front of the targets, and a quiet calm settles over the massive space. They ready their bows and aim. Samuelson gives the signal, and arrows whiz through the air toward their targets.

When the program began in 2003, there were only about 20 kids who took part the first year, said Lori Swanson, extension assistant and 4-H Positive Youth Development representative for Phelps/Gosper County Extension. Samuelson and White credit the affordability of the program as well the allure of archery to be the reason for its popularity in Phelps County.

“Anyone can come in the first night and be struggling, and by the time the end of the year rolls around, they’re nailing the target,” Samuelson said.

Many of the archery participants have shown interest in competing in state competitions, so the instructors have added a Winter Warm-Up Archery program in December.

With a growing number of participants, the instructors have high aspirations for archery in Phelps County. They are in need of more certified instructors, and they would like to add an outdoor bow hunting program. They are hopeful that one day they will have their own facility where people of all ages can learn about archery.

“We would love to have our own building. We are in the beginning of talking and dreaming stages to have our own building somewhere,” said White.

For Tegan, archery is a skill he has truly come to love, and he is hopeful the skills he has learned will help him bring home a deer.

“I feel like a lot of people should get into it. It’s a fun thing to do and a great hobby,” he added.

