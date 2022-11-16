 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arapahoe pharmacy offers free drug to treat opioid overdose

Narcan

Narcan nasal spray, or naxolone, can immediately reverse an opioid overdose. It is available free at Arapahoe Pharmacy in Arapahoe.

Flesh-eating drug 'tranq' meant for animals now linked to thousands of heroin, fentanyl ODs.

ARAPAHOE — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 3 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at Arapahoe Pharmacy in Arapahoe.

The distribution began Friday. 

"Our partnership with Arapahoe Pharmacy, DHHS and Behavioral Health Region Systems will allow family members or friends of a person at risk of opioid overdose, or the person at risk of opioid overdose themselves, to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost without a prescription or insurance. This program has the potential to save lives in Nebraska," said Nebraska Pharmacists Association Project Coordinator Amy Holman.

Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time.

For more information about the free Narcan nasal spray, call the Arapahoe Pharmacy at 308-962-7895, or visit the Stop Overdose Nebraska website for more information on Narcan and to find treatment facilities throughout Nebraska. Go to stopodne.com for more information.

