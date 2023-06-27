KEARNEY — A Kearney business owner was arrested Saturday for allegedly accepting money for a construction job but never completing the job.

Joshua Madsen, 40, sole proprietor of Madsen Roofing and Exteriors LLC, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony theft by deception — $5,000 or more. A warrant was issued for his arrest June 20, and he was arrested on Saturday.

The arrest affidavit outlines the case against him:

In September 2022, Madsen allegedly met with a Buffalo County resident to discuss a siding job on her house at 530 N. Church St. in Elm Creek. After the resident received an estimate from Madsen, she gave Madsen $14,000 to replace the siding on her home.

After allegedly saying he would begin work on the house around the second week of September, Madsen told the resident that the siding material was backordered. He then allegedly notified the resident that the material had arrived and he would begin work. In October and November, because Madsen had not started the siding job yet, the resident tried to contact Madsen several times, but she was not successful. The resident said she continuously tried to call Madsen to no avail.

A Buffalo County Sheriff's Office deputy successfully obtained a current phone number for Madsen and called him. Madsen admitted he took money for a job in Elm Creek but said he did not have enough money to start the job. Madsen also said he did not have the funds to return the money given to him by the Elm Creek resident. Madsen said his construction business went bankrupt due to COVID-19, and he said he has been working outside of the construction field since then.

Madsen’s business was administratively dissolved by the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office on June 15, 2021 for failing to file its 2021 biennial report and pay the filing fee. Because it was administratively dissolved, the business is only allowed to carry on activities necessary to wind up its activities and liquidate its assets. Madsen's charge of felony theft by deception in Buffalo County stems from a business transaction that occurred more than a year after his business was dissolved by the state.

In a similar case, Madsen accepted $16,692 for a roofing job in rural Hall County that he never completed. Madsen is charged with felony theft of $5,000 or more in Hall County District Court for the August 2022 incident. He will appear in Hall County District Court for an arraignment July 11.

Madsen also has a history of civil court cases involving his business. In the past four years, Madsen and his business have been sued five times in civil court in Nebraska.

Madsen will appear in Buffalo County Court for a preliminary hearing on July 24. His bond is set at $2,500 cash or surety.