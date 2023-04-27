LINCOLN — Nebraska State Patrol investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks in Dawson County on April 5 and reported a minor was able to purchase alcohol at six of the 10 businesses in the crackdown.

All of the businesses checked the ID of the minor working with NSP on the compliance check.

Clerks who sell tobacco or alcohol to a minor are cited. Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. The businesses involved in these compliance checks included convenience stores, restaurants, liquor stores and bars.

Investigators with the NSP also conducted alcohol and tobacco compliance checks at numerous other businesses across Nebraska.

During March and April, investigators conducted checks in Antelope, Boyd, Holt, Knox and Pierce counties. In total, 85 businesses were inspected. Nine of those businesses sold tobacco to a person under 21 years of age. The compliance rate for the checks was 89%.

The compliance checks were funded by the Areas Substance Abuse Prevention coalition with a grant from the Office of National Drug Control Policy and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.