'The questions are many': New report reviews COVID-19's effects on Nebraska's ag economy

n Since 1971, average land values have declined only 14 times in 49 years, but that includes five of the last six years.

“Nebraska’s crop and livestock producers have been on a roller-coaster ride over the past decade regarding farm income. The agriculture economy was already on the downside and weakened when COVID-19 hit,” Curry said.

The pandemic brought two blows to Nebraska’s ag economy.

The first was the mid-March shutdown of the hospitality, restaurant and institutional food service sector. The report says food demand in those sectors, which accounted for 54 percent of all food consumed pre-COVID, was gone almost overnight.

Although grocery store food purchases increased, the two supply chains are different and were ill-equipped to deal with the shutdown of one segment and onslaught of demand in the other.

Another effect from stay-at-home orders at that time was much lower fuel demand.

The report says that at the height of the slowdown for the ethanol industry in early May, 11 of Nebraska’s 25 plants shut down and two operated at reduced capacity, dropping overall production to 55 percent of capacity.