LINCOLN — Seventy-five percent of Nebraska soybeans were blooming and nearly one-third had set pods as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Both numbers were well ahead of last year and the five-year averages.
Soybean condition was rated at 71 percent good to excellent, 21 percent fair and 8 percent poor or very poor.
Corn condition was rated 66 percent good to excellent, 23 percent fair and 11 percent poor or very poor, with 61 percent silking and 3 percent at dough stage.
Reports for other crops included:
- Wheat — 79 percent harvested, compared to 28 percent at this time last year and 66 percent on average.
- Sorghum — 56 percent good to excellent, 39 percent fair and 5 percent poor, with 25 percent headed.
- Pasture and range — 45 percent good to excellent, 30 percent fair and 25 percent poor or very poor.