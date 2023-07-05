GOTHENBURG — It was more than 20 years ago when farmers around Gothenburg learned to grow food-grade corn. They took the risk, confident that growing the special crop could significantly boost the value of their corn.

Today, every bag of Frito-Lay corn chips sold west of the Mississippi River is made with corn grown in the Gothenburg area and processed at the town’s Frito-Lay plant.

Nate Wyatt, president of his community’s economic development organization — Gothenburg Improvement Co. — recalled the Frito-Lay story last week to illustrate the collaborative, visionary risk-taking attitude that underpins Gothenburg’s capacity to punch above its weight.

Wyatt, a financial adviser at Flatwater Bank, said Gothenburg was in the groove last week when JWC Gburg LLC announced plans to build a $750 million plant to produce liquid fertilizer in Gothenburg.

Wyatt said it’s tough to put a number like $750 million into perspective, but the investment by JWC Gburg LLC nearly equals the $900 million tax base of Gothenburg Public Schools.

In addition to doubling the school district’s tax valuation, the liquid fertilizer plant will boost Gothenburg’s rank to the top three electrical consumers among Nebraska Public Power District’s heavyweight industrial customers.

Delivering all of that energy will require infrastructure improvements of nearly $100 million, NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent told a standing-room-only crowd at Wednesday’s announcement.

Planning for JWC Gburg LLC’s Project Meadowlark — as the fertilizer plant is called — began six years ago, but the announcement last week couldn’t have been more timely. There will be many benefits from the new plant. Chief among them, according to Wyatt, will be a reliable, stable and adequate supply of fertilizer for crop production.

Supply chain disruptions and rising costs for natural gas created by Russia’s war on Ukraine have driven up fertilizer expenses for crop producers.

In two years when Project Meadowlark is complete, liquid fertilizer made in Gothenburg will serve a market that stretches north to Valentine, south to Hays, Kansas, east to York and west to Yuma, Colorado.

The fertilizer will be manufactured in the heart of the Corn Belt, so shipping costs will be contained, and many of the ingredients will be locally available, such as water from Gothenburg’s water treatment plant.

Planners are betting that Project Meadowlark creates supply and price stability for fertilizer users. The project is getting off the ground as pressure increases on U.S. farmers to feed more people around the world.

As Gov. Jim Pillen told the crowd at last week’s announcement, when he was young, farmers were excited with yields of 50 bushels per acre. Wyatt said today the norm is 220 to 240 bushels per acre, and that elite producers are bringing in 280 to 300 bushels. Consistently growing so much corn is going to require more fertilizer, Wyatt said.

According to JWC Gburg LLC, its Project Meadowlark will have a negative carbon footprint. The plant will produce liquid fertilizer through electrolysis technology using carbon dioxide from Gothenburg’s wastewater treatment system.

JWC Gburg LLC claims its technology is more efficient and friendlier to the environment than traditional liquid fertilizer production with natural gas.

Meadowlark Project will use renewable energy provided by Nebraska’s public power providers, liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plant and power plant emissions, and water from Gothenburg’s groundwater and wastewater plant.

A carbon-free energy resource will be provided by Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District. Central and Dawson currently are in the process of merging to become Plate River Public Power and Irrigation District.

According to JWC Gburg LLC, the plant will manufacture up to 1,000 tons per day of ammonium nitrate, 400 tons per day of ammonium thiosulphate and 20 million gallons per year of diesel exhaust fluid.

The project will receive federal and state help from tax incentives and grant funds from the U.S. Department of Energy as part of a regional “hydrogen hub.”

The new plant will need a full-time workforce of 50 people. Indirectly, it’s anticipated the plant will help create an additional 246 local and regional jobs.

State Sen. Theresa Ibach said the reliable availability of fertilizer will boost farmers’ profitability.

“It’s hard to make it (in farming), and this is really going to be a benefit,” Ibach said.

Wyatt said big undertakings like Project Meadowlark usually bring challenges with them. Among the big challenges will be housing the 50 workers the plant will hire. Gothenburg recently received $800,000 to help boost housing stocks. Wyatt said the money resulted in 20 new homes, but in two years when JWC Gburg LLC opens its plant, Gothenburg needs to be prepared with additional housing.

Wyatt said Gothenburg’s can-do attitude among agricultural and business leaders is a major community asset and that municipal leadership is in capable, experienced hands with City Administrator Gary Greer.

Wyatt said he prefers the challenges brought by growth as opposed to decline.

“Boy, what a great challenge it is to be dealing with growth,” he said.