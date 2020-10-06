 Skip to main content
Nebraska's soybean harvest half done, corn started

LINCOLN — Soybean harvest was more than half done and nearly one-fourth of corn had been picked as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Progress for both was well ahead of last year and the five-year average.

Fifty-five percent of soybeans were out of the field, with crop condition rated as 63% good to excellent, 23% fair and 14% poor or very poor.

Corn was rated at 61% good to excellent, 24% fair and 15% poor or very poor, with 21% harvested.

Reports for other crops are:

Sorghum — 60% good to excellent, 30% fair and 10% poor or very poor, with 17% harvested.

Winter wheat — 80% planted and 33% emerged.

Pasture and range — 38% good to excellent, 27% fair and 35% poor or very poor.

