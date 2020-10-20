 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska's soybean harvest almost finished, corn nearly two-thirds complete

Nebraska's soybean harvest almost finished, corn nearly two-thirds complete

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s soybean harvest was almost done and corn picking was nearly two-thirds complete as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Harvest progress was approximately double the 2019 and five-year averages for corn, soybeans and sorghum.

Corn condition was rated at 59% good to excellent, 22% fair and 19% poor or very poor, with 58% harvested.

Meanwhile, 92% of soybeans were out of the field.

Sorghum was rated at 62% good to excellent, 25% fair and 13% poor or very poor, with 60% harvested.

Reports for other crops included:

Winter wheat — 41% good to excellent, 38% fair and 21% poor or very poor, with 94% planted and 72% emerged.

Pasture and range — 15% good to excellent, 23% fair and 62% poor or very poor.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News