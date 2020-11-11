Nebraska's corn crop forecast at record 1.82B bushels

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s 2020 corn crop is forecast at a record 1.82 billion bushels, based on Nov. 1 conditions.

That’s up 2% from 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Statistics Service.

The 9.83 million acres harvested for grain are up slightly and average yield forecast of 185 bushels per acre is 3 bushels more than last year.

Soybean production is forecast at 299 million bushels, up 5%, with the 5.15 million acres for harvest up 6%. The average yield forecast of 58 bushels per acre is down a half-bushel from 2019.

The expected 12.4 million bushels of 2020 sorghum is 3% more than last year.

The 135,000 acres for harvest are up 4%, while the forecast average yield of 92 bushels per acre is down 1 bushel.