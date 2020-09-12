Nebraska farmers expected to harvest 1.78 billion bushels of corn this year

LINCOLN — Nebraska farmers are expected to harvest 1.78 billion bushels of corn and 297 million bushels of soybeans this fall, according to new U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts.
The estimates from the National Agricultural Statistics Service are based on Sept. 1 conditions.
The corn total is from 9.45 million acres, down 4% from a year ago, and would be slightly less than the 2019 harvest. The projected 2020 average yield of 188 bushels per acre would be up six bushels.
The estimated 297 million bushels of soybeans is 5% more than in 2019 and the 4.95 million acres are up 2%. The estimated average yield of 60 bushels per acre would be up 1.5 bushels.
Sorghum for grain production is forecast at 11.2 million bushel, down 8%, from 120,000 acres, down 8%. The average yield is expected to be the same as in 2019 at 93 bushels per acre.
