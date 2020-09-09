 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska's grain crops progress toward early harvest

Nebraska's grain crops progress toward early harvest

Only $5 for 5 months

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s grain crops continued to progress toward an early harvest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service’s report for the week ending Sunday.

- Corn condition was rated at 62% good to excellent, 22% fair and 16% poor or very poor, with 84% dented and 27% mature.

- Soybeans were rated at 63% good to excellent, 22% fair and 15% poor or very poor, with 37% dropping leaves.

- Sorghum was rated at 57% good to excellent, 29% fair and 14% poor or very poor, with 78% coloring and 12% mature.

- Pasture and range conditions were rated at 25% good to excellent, 26% fair and 49% poor or very poor.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News