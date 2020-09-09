Nebraska's grain crops progress toward early harvest

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s grain crops continued to progress toward an early harvest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service’s report for the week ending Sunday.
- Corn condition was rated at 62% good to excellent, 22% fair and 16% poor or very poor, with 84% dented and 27% mature.
- Soybeans were rated at 63% good to excellent, 22% fair and 15% poor or very poor, with 37% dropping leaves.
- Sorghum was rated at 57% good to excellent, 29% fair and 14% poor or very poor, with 78% coloring and 12% mature.
- Pasture and range conditions were rated at 25% good to excellent, 26% fair and 49% poor or very poor.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!