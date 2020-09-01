 Skip to main content
Nebraska's corn, beans progress well ahead of last year

LINCOLN — Nearly three-fourths of Nebraska’s corn crop had reached dent stage and 60% of soybeans were dropping leaves as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The progress for both is well ahead of last year and the five-year average.

Corn condition was rated 64% good to excellent, 21% fair and 15% poor or very poor, with 11% mature.

Soybeans were rated at 66% good to excellent, 20% fair and 14% poor or very poor.

Sorghum was rated 57% good to excellent, 31% fair and 12% poor or very poor, with 60% coloring and 2% mature.

Pasture and range were rated at 23% good to excellent, 30% fair and 47% poor or very poor.

