LINCOLN — By Sunday, 88% of Nebraska’s corn had reached dough stage and 90 percent of soybeans were setting pods, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Corn condition was rated at 73% good to excellent, 19% fair and 8% poor or very poor, with 29% dented.
Soybeans were rated 76% good to excellent, 17% fair and 7% poor or very poor, with 2% dropping leaves.
Reports for other crops included:
- Sorghum — 71% good to excellent, 22% fair and 7% poor or very poor, with 95% headed and 15% coloring.
- Pasture and range — 55% good to excellent, 27% fair and 18% poor or very poor.