LINCOLN — Two-thirds of Nebraska corn had reached dough stage by Sunday and 81% of soybeans were setting pods, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Crop maturity for both crops is well ahead of last year and the five-year average.
Corn condition was rated 78% good to excellent, 15% fair and 7% poor or very poor, with 98% silking, 67% at dough stage and 14% dented.
Soybeans were rated 81% good to excellent, 14% fair and 5% poor or very poor, with 81% setting pods.
Sorghum was rated 65% good to excellent, 27% fair and 8% poor or very poor, with 87% headed and 4% coloring.
Pasture and range was rated 58% good to excellent, 23% fair and 19% poor or very poor.