Kearney Area Community Foundation awards Building for Tomorrow grants to 10 local nonprofits

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Community Foundation Building for Tomorrow fund awarded more than $14,000 in grants to 10 local nonprofits. These organizations will use the grants for new technologies that will affect local program development.

Recipients are:

- Buffalo County Historical Society: $1,555 for 200 Buffalo Jr. Bags to provide interaction and education for youths.

- Compass: $2,000 to help purchase a minivan so family specialists can improve transportation services to children.

- Kearney Area Children’s Museum: $2,500 to update the Agriculture Exhibit.

- Kearney Area Symphony Orchestra: $1,250 to compose a new work for the orchestra.

- Kearney Catholic High School Foundation: $1,458 to purchase two computers for KCHS teachers that will provide opportunity for educational advancement, especially if COVID-19 continues to dictate virtual learning.

- Kearney Family YMCA: $950 to purchase 50 life jackets for the safety program.

- Kearney Housing Development Corporation: $500 for the Walk-Fit Program.

- Kearney Public Schools: $1,448 to purchase four Virtual Reality sets to be available for elementary pupils and staff.

- The S.A.F.E Center: $2,000 to help purchase a vehicle for staff to transport clients.

- The Salvation Army: $1,108 for a bar code scanner and computer to streamline the process required for people to receive a pantry allotment.

Applications are accepted on a bi-annual basis. The next Building for Tomorrow grant cycle begins Feb. 1.

To find the grant guidelines, visit kearneyfoundation.org/building-for-tomorrow.

KACF awards grants in eight fields: arts/culture, community/civic, economic development, education, health, human service, recreation and religion (nondenominational.)

For more information, call 308-237-3114 or email kacf@kearneyfoundation.org.

