Kearney Area Community Foundation awards Building for Tomorrow grants to 10 local nonprofits

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Community Foundation Building for Tomorrow fund awarded more than $14,000 in grants to 10 local nonprofits. These organizations will use the grants for new technologies that will affect local program development.

Recipients are:

- Buffalo County Historical Society: $1,555 for 200 Buffalo Jr. Bags to provide interaction and education for youths.

- Compass: $2,000 to help purchase a minivan so family specialists can improve transportation services to children.

- Kearney Area Children’s Museum: $2,500 to update the Agriculture Exhibit.

- Kearney Area Symphony Orchestra: $1,250 to compose a new work for the orchestra.

- Kearney Catholic High School Foundation: $1,458 to purchase two computers for KCHS teachers that will provide opportunity for educational advancement, especially if COVID-19 continues to dictate virtual learning.

- Kearney Family YMCA: $950 to purchase 50 life jackets for the safety program.

- Kearney Housing Development Corporation: $500 for the Walk-Fit Program.