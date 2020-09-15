 Skip to main content
Harvest begins in Nebraska

Soybean harvest

One of the first Buffalo County soybean fields to be harvested is this one along Sweetwater Road north of Pole Line Road that almost was completed by noon Monday. According to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, 3 percent of Nebraska’s 2020 soybeans were in the bin as of Sunday.

 Lori Potter, Kearney Hub

LINCOLN — Corn, soybean and sorghum harvest started in Nebraska in the past week, but progress for all three grains is in the single digits, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Corn condition rated 61% good to excellent, 22% fair and 17% poor or very poor, with 94% dented, 48% mature and 4% harvested as of Sunday.

Soybeans were rated 64% good to excellent, 21% fair and 15% poor or very poor, with 61% dropping leaves and 3% harvested.

Sorghum was rated 71% good to excellent, 19% fair and 10% poor or very poor, with 84% coloring, 26% mature and 1% harvested.

In other crop reports, 9% of the winter wheat had been planted, which compares to 15% at the same time last year and 17% on average.

Pasture and range conditions were rated at 41% good to excellent, 27% fair and 32% poor or very poor.

