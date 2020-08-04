LINCOLN — Nebraska’s grain crops continued to mature well ahead of 2019 and mostly ahead of the five-year average, according to the latest update by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Corn condition was rated 77% good to excellent, 16% fair and 7% poor or very poor, with 94% silking, 43% at dough stage at 6% dented.
Soybeans were rated at 79% good to excellent, 16% fair and 5% poor or very poor, with 95% blooming and 64% setting pods.
Sorghum was rated at 64% good to excellent, 28% fair and 8% poor or very poor, with 64% headed and 1% coloring.
Also as of Sunday, pasture and range conditions were rated at 59% good to excellent, 32% fair and 9% poor or very poor.