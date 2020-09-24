Commercial hemp-growing new industry for Nebraska, but FDA tells consumers 'buyer beware'

Is It Legal?

According to Allison Dering-Anderson, clinical associate professor of pharmacy at the University of Nebraska College of Pharmacy, for a CBD product to be legal in Nebraska it:

- Must come from a plant that meets the legal definition of hemp, which is only cannabis sativa. All CBD from cannabis indica or cannabis ruderalis is illegal.

- Must come from hemp that has demonstrated it is less than 0.3% THC by dry weight.

- Cannot claim to be drugs, food, dietary supplements or useful in treating or curing cancer, to avoid violating U.S. Food and Drug Administration restrictions.