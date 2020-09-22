10% of corn, soybeans harvested across Nebraska

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Harvest had reached double figures by Sunday for Nebraska corn and soybeans, with each at 10% done, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Corn condition was rated at 64% good to excellent, 21% fair and 15% poor or very poor, with 97% dented and 65% mature.

Soybeans were rated at 66% good to excellent, 21% fair and 13% poor or very poor, with 82% dropping leaves.

Reports for other crops are:

- Sorghum — 66% good to excellent, 22% fair and 12% poor or very poor, with 93% coloring, 49% mature and 2% harvested.

- Winter wheat — 40% planted and 4% emerged.

- Pasture and range — 40% good to excellent, 27% fair and 33% poor or very poor.