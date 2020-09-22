10% of corn, soybeans harvested across Nebraska

LINCOLN — Harvest had reached double figures by Sunday for Nebraska corn and soybeans, with each at 10% done, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Corn condition was rated at 64% good to excellent, 21% fair and 15% poor or very poor, with 97% dented and 65% mature.
Soybeans were rated at 66% good to excellent, 21% fair and 13% poor or very poor, with 82% dropping leaves.
Reports for other crops are:
- Sorghum — 66% good to excellent, 22% fair and 12% poor or very poor, with 93% coloring, 49% mature and 2% harvested.
- Winter wheat — 40% planted and 4% emerged.
- Pasture and range — 40% good to excellent, 27% fair and 33% poor or very poor.
