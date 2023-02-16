KEARNEY – A professional travel agent is offering her assistance at no charge to travelers flying out of Kearney Regional Airport.

Michelle Lewis’ assistance comes as air fares have increased substantially and booking flights can be more complicated.

“You can find lower fares, you just have to know where to look,” said Lewis, who has years of experience as a professional travel agent. Lewis also serves on the Kearney Regional Airport’s Advisory Committee. She is hoping that her assistance will help travelers save on their fares and avoid some of the complications.

In turn, Lewis said she’s hoping her assistance could boost boardings for Kearney’s new airline, Denver Air Connection.

“There are a few people struggling with booking their flights. It works for me, but each person is different,” Lewis said.

She said she recently helped a traveler who was looking at a fare of $900 to Houston. However, with Lewis’ help, they found a fare for the same destination that was about $300 less.

Lewis said she’s offering her assistance at no charge to travelers who are booking their own flights but need a hand finding lower fares.

“I’m helping travelers trouble-shoot,” said Lewis, owner of Independent Travel Service. Her assistance is through the city of Kearney.

The assistance will be free for travelers who book their own flights, but Lewis will charge the usual $30 fee for travelers who prefer to have her handle the details and book their flights.

“I sure can walk them through so they can book it on their end,” Lewis said.

The city of Kearney announced Lewis’ service earlier this week. According to the city’s press release, travelers who desire assistance should email info@flykearney.com or reach out to Lewis at 308-237-2372 or 308-440-6666. Generally, inquiries will be responded to during normal business hours.

Denver Air Connection started a sale on Tuesday, and is offering $99 one-way fares from Kearney to Denver, or $198 round trip.

“This new airline I think is great. Air service from Kearney is important,” Lewis said.