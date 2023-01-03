 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adult pickleball open gym sessions planned at Sunrise Middle School

Pickleball

People on outdoor courts play pickleball, which is surging in popularity across the U.S.

 COURTESY DREAMSLIME

LeBron James, the Clooneys, and the Kardashians are all fans of pickleball. But what is it and why is it so popular?

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is hosting adult pickleball open gym sessions, for people of all ages.

Open gym sessions will be conducted 3-5 p.m. on Sundays, Jan. 8 to March 12, at Sunrise Middle School. Some paddles and balls will be available.

The daily fee to participate is $3. Please contact the Kearney Park and Recreation Department, at 308-237-4644, for more information.

Breaking News