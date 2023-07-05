BUFFALO COUNTY — The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office has approved the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office for a selective traffic enforcement grant. The grant allows the Sheriff’s Office to utilize extra deputies for participation in the National Speeding Prevention High-Visibility Enforcement Mobilization.

The extra traffic enforcement will be conducted July 10-31 at select Buffalo County locations. Deputies will target all traffic violations with an emphasis on issuing citations for speeding violations.

The objective is to reduce speeding-related fatalities by 7.9% from 38 (year-to-year rolling average in 2016-2020) to 35 by Dec. 31.