KEARNEY — Kearney City Hall’s west door will be closed on Thursday and Friday for concrete repairs.

Citizens may access Finance or Development Services by calling for assistance at 308-233-3240, or using the east entrance. An additional drop box is available on the north side of City Hall in the south bend of the “U” shaped parking lot.

Additionally, the south half of the alley between 22nd Street and 23rd Street (along the west side of City Hall) will be closed for utility upgrades and concrete repairs starting on Wednesday. This portion of the alley will be closed for approximately one week, weather permitting.