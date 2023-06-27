KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and Kearney Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo County on Friday evening.

In total, 69 businesses were inspected. Five of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 93%. Four of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.

The businesses that failed the inspections were:

Pump & Pantry #30 – Elm Creek.

Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh – Kearney.

Pump & Pantry #40 – Kearney.

Margaritas Family and Tradition – Kearney.

Kwik Stop #11 – Kearney.

“The safety of the citizens in this community is of great importance to KPD and deterring local businesses from selling alcohol to youth greatly improves our chances of achieving this goal. I appreciate the partnership between KPD, BCSO, NSP along with Buffalo County Community Partners, Project Extra Mile and the Highway Safety Office with the Nebraska Department of Transportation. This is truly a group effort in keeping the youth of this community protected," said Lt. Gabe Kowalek.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

This project was supported in whole or part by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office.