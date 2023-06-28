GRAND ISLAND — Forty-two high school students got the chance to train like a trooper last week at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy. The cadets were all part of the 53rd Junior Law Academy, which gives high school seniors-to-be a glimpse of what it takes to be a Nebraska State Trooper.

“Junior Law is a great opportunity for high school juniors considering a career in law enforcement to experience part of the training our recruits go through,” said Capt. Andy Ecklund, commander of the NSP Training Academy. “The cadets worked hard last week and showed that they have what it takes to make a difference. Most of these cadets will go on to serve others in their careers and we’d love to see them again in a few years ready to join the Nebraska State Patrol.”

Last week, 26 boys and 16 girls graduated from the 53rd Junior Law Academy. Several of the cadets received awards for their excellent performances during the week.

2023 Boys Outstanding Cadet: Dillon Simpson (Burwell).

2023 Girls Outstanding Cadet: Tessa Miller (Sutherland).

2023 Boys Marksmanship Award: Kieffer Bruening (Newcastle).

2023 Girls Marksmanship Award: Glory Naughtin (Sutherland).

2023 Boys Driving Award: Jordyn Anderson (Hay Springs).

2023 Girls Driving Award: Camryn Jacobsmeier (Omaha).

Junior Law is an annual program organized by the American Legion Department of Nebraska and hosted by the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island. High school juniors from across the state are eligible to apply for the program. Troopers from around Nebraska come together to teach the cadets and put them through several blocks of training. Several current Nebraska State Patrol troopers are graduates of Junior Law.

Applications for the 54th Junior Law Academy, scheduled for June 2024, will be made available in the coming months at the American Legion website. The academy is open to boys and girls who are preparing for their senior year of high school.