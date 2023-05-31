Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — Chief Bryan Waugh announced Tuesday the Kearney Police Department has received a nearly $3 million donation to purchase about 30 vehicles.

Waugh said the donations are from a local private foundation, and the goal is to implement what’s called a take-home vehicle program.

Waugh said it will take 18-24 months to implement the program. A take-home vehicle program is intended to be a recruiting tool for KPD as well as a crime deterrent. Seeing police cars parked in different neighborhoods could make criminals think twice before breaking the law in Kearney, Waugh said.

This donation allows the city to start KPD’s first Assigned Vehicle Program.

“A major factor for this project is the continued effort to support our department and to recruit and retain talented police officers during a competitive and challenging time for law enforcement across the entire state and the United States,” Waugh said. “This project will serve to once again set KPD apart from similar mid-size municipal law enforcement agencies.”

The $3 million donation will allow the department to begin implementing the program.

“We will start with the purchase of approximately 30 vehicles, adding to the current fleet. All officers will then be issued a vehicle,” Waugh said.

According to the KPD press release, assigned vehicle programs are considered a desirable benefit of the job for police officers, but they also have many benefits for the department and community.

For these reasons, the option is popular and widely used in progressive law enforcement agencies across the country.

According to the press release, “In Nebraska, the only known mid-size agency similar to Kearney providing a take-home police car for uniform patrol officers is the Bellevue Police Department."

The Nebraska State Patrol and most county sheriff’s offices, including Buffalo County, provide take-home vehicles.

“If a police car is parked in someone's driveway, a person may be less inclined to commit crime in the area. It also gives the feeling of more protection and presence in the neighborhood and has a visible mark in the community,” according to the press release.

Waugh said officers can quickly respond to emergencies from multiple areas in the city. AVP also saves money on maintenance and repairs.

“It also can be a positive incentive within a hiring process,” Waugh said. “Studies suggest that a AVP program has become an employee benefit widely used for recruitment and retention.”

The estimated cost per vehicle — including emergency lighting, police radio, computer, radar, camera, weapon mounts, storage, prisoner transport cell, associated electronic equipment and outside vendor upfitting — is $75,000-$80,000. Police departments typically budget to replace five police vehicles per year, totaling about $250,000.

“This program will permit a two-year pause on the replacement schedule, saving approximately $500,000 over the same period. The department will resume the replacement schedule to sustain the AVP through the capital equipment budget, replacing five vehicles per year based on a data driven replacement schedule, factoring in mileage, engine idle hours, maintenance cost, vehicle assignment and overall condition of the vehicle.

“We are incredibly blessed to have a high level of support from our community,” Waugh said. “A generous donation like this does not happen without positive, professional, caring and dedicated policing for all citizens. This serves as a strong reminder of this support.”