ALMA – Rekindling of a controlled burn took out about 30 acres Sunday near Methodist Cove Campground at Harlan County Reservoir.

Alma Volunteer Fire and Rescue were paged to the fire at 12:35 p.m. Sunday, said Alma Fire Chief Brian Seyler. Seyler reported the blaze was caused by a tree pile rekindling that had been part of a controlled burn over a month ago. The fire burnt across grass and spread into cedar trees. It was under control within 30 minutes.

Orleans, Republican City, Oxford, Stamford and Naponee provided mutual aid at the scene. Seyler expressed his appreciation to the other departments for responding so quickly. He urges the public to be cautious due to dry conditions.

“Things haven’t started greening up yet. We need everybody to be very careful still,” he said.