KEARNEY — Three people were arrested Thursday after law enforcement officers found 23.8 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

According to Buffalo County Court documents, on Thursday around 4 a.m., a Nebraska State Patrol investigator was granted a warrant to search a white Ford F150 registered to Daniela Esmeralda Corona-Valenzuela, 37, of Las Vegas, Nevada. The warrant was executed on the vehicle later in the morning Thursday. During the search, local law enforcement officers located three large foil-wrapped bundles, which together contained 23.8 pounds of a meth and fentanyl mixture.

The adult occupants of the vehicle, Gerardo Roman-Gonzalez, 37, of Las Vegas, Nevada; Guadalupe Valenzuela-Leon, 79; and Corona-Valenzuela were all arrested. There were also two children in the vehicle that were present during the trafficking of the meth and fentanyl mixture.

The three adults have each been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony distribution of a controlled substance, meth, more than 140 grams, as well as two counts of felony intentional child abuse with no injury.

Corona-Valenzuela, Roman-Gonzalez and Valenzuela-Leon each have bond set at $500,000 cash or surety. All three adults are currently lodged at Buffalo County Jail. They are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 21.