2022 Goodfellows drive begins today, kicks off with head start from early donations

KEARNEY — The 2022 Goodfellows drive begins today. The campaign to brighten the holidays for needy kids kicks off with a healthy head start of $4,573. That money is in the Goodfellows’ account thanks to donations, memorials and other gifts that occurred after the conclusion of the 2021 drive.

Last year Goodfellows supporters donated a total of $73,452.

The 491 contributors make the 2021 drive the fifth largest in the 80-year history of the organization. The money enabled Goodfellows to continue its mission of helping needy children.

On Christmas morning in 2021, volunteers delivered Goodfellows toys and treats to almost 1,300 children. Kids also will receive Goodfellows help throughout the year, including free milk, school supplies, warm clothing and other assistance.

Donors can support Goodfellows by mailing donations to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848, or online by visiting the web site at goodfellows.cc. Unless requested otherwise, all donors’ names will be published in the Hub.

Two other giving opportunities are the annual Give Where You Live event by the Kearney Area Community Foundation on Dec. 1 and the Goodfellows drive in the business community that’s scheduled for Dec. 9.

Goodfellows drive history Generous donors have benefited Goodfellows, especially during recent years. Totals from recent campaigns include: 2021: $73,452 2020: $70,419 2019: $68,535 2018: $65,593 2017: $64,654 2016: $67,045 2015: $73,920 2014: $80,414 2013: $75,317 2012: $74,538

Today’s donors are:

Andersen Wrecking Co. Inc., $300 in memory of Jim Andersen; anonymous, $5; Heaven’s Gift Donor Advised Fund Grant anonymous fund, $1,000; Ralph and Carolyn Becker, $200; Liz Gillaspy, $1,000; Giving a Foundation Inc., $8; Give Lively Foundation Inc., $99; Claude Badura, $100; Anthoni and Tyson Antillon, $100; The Cato Corp, $65; Giving a Foundation Inc. (made to MM by GWB), $11; in honor of Brenda Medina, $100 by ERA Environmental; Rick and Gwen Luth, $250; John and Susan Divan, $30; Jack and Therese Horner, $25.

Jackie Purdy, $50; Phil and Mary Kommers, $30; Riley and Joan Harris, $20; Hohn Hoefs, $50; Todd and Lois Thalken, $50; Gary and Betty Hogg, $25; Mike Anderson, $20; Mary Nordhues, $675; Thomas Swanson, $100; Cindy Hardekopf, $25; Jeffrey and Tammy Heiden, $50; Randy and Julie Williams, $30; Eugene and Janet Beerbohm, $20; Tom and Judith Shield, $40; Dale and Susan Greenwald, $20; George and Paula Brown, $20; Marva Bieber, $20; and, Lucinda Pomajzl, $35.